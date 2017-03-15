ADDA, mayor express support for downt...

ADDA, mayor express support for downtown Athens fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A crowd watches the fireworks that were part of last year's local Independence Day weekend celebration, held July 1 in downtown Athens. The Athens Downtown Development Authority has heard the cries from some downtown business owners who want another July Fourth fireworks display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Clarke County was issued at March 16 at 2:49PM EDT

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC