A somewhat extraordinary hour of high school on an otherwise ordinary day

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., enrolls some 1,500 students, half of them African American, 23 percent Hispanic, 22 percent white, 3 percent multi-racial, and 2 percent Asian. The high school is in the Clarke County School District, which has led its state in making gains to close the achievement between economically disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.