A simple lunch, a lasting symbol: Food Bank celebrates Empty Bowl Luncheon
A visitor to the 19th annual Empty Bowl Luncheon pick out bowls at the Classic Center downtown Athens, Ga., Wednesday, March 01, 2017. The benefit is used to raise money for the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia's mission of ending hunger as part of an overall community effort to alleviate poverty by feeding needy children, families, seniors and the working poor throughout northeast Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC