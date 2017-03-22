42nd Juried Exhibition opening at Lyndon House
Artwork in the 42nd Juried Exhibition hangs at the Lyndon House Arts Center for the show, which opens Thursday and continues through May 6. Artwork in the 42nd Juried Exhibition hangs at the Lyndon House Arts Center for the show, which opens Thursday and continues through May 6. This piece is in the 42nd Juried Exhibition, which will hang in the Lyndon House Arts Center through May 6. The show opens Thursday with a 6 p.m. reception. This year's Juried Exhibition at the Lyndon House Arts Center is a concise one that explores themes related to current events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC