10th annual Dancing with the Athens Stars at The Classic Center on Saturday
The Classic Center is hosting the 10th annual Dancing with the Athens Stars on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Courtesy Project Safe The Classic Center is hosting the 10th annual Dancing with the Athens Stars on Saturday at 7 p.m. The show is put on by Athens nonprofit Project Safe, which works to end domestic violence and offers help to victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC