Women wear black for financial literacy and domestic violence awareness
The Junior League of Athens invites the local Athens community to participate in the Little Black Dress Initiative Monday through Friday this week to help raise awareness of the importance of financial literacy in helping victims of domestic violence escape abuse. The public is invited to the kickoff for this initiative Monday at 6 p.m. at the Athens-Clarke County Library.
