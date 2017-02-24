Woman indicted for alleged drug-induc...

Woman indicted for alleged drug-induced collision in Athens while driving with children

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Clarke County grand jury this week indicted a Barrow County woman for an alleged hit-and-run involving injuries last summer in which she was under the influence of multiple drugs with child passengers in her car. Heather Anne Shackelford, 38, of Winder is charged with two counts of causing serious injury by motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of endangering a child, felony leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC