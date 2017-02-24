Woman indicted for alleged drug-induced collision in Athens while driving with children

A Clarke County grand jury this week indicted a Barrow County woman for an alleged hit-and-run involving injuries last summer in which she was under the influence of multiple drugs with child passengers in her car. Heather Anne Shackelford, 38, of Winder is charged with two counts of causing serious injury by motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of endangering a child, felony leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

