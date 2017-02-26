Watkinsville man accused of smoking c...

Watkinsville man accused of smoking cocaine while driving

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Watkinsville man was arrested for DUI drugs Thursday night after a witness saw the driver smoking what he believed to be meth in his truck at a Dollar General in Jackson County, according to an Athens-Clarke County police incident report. The witness followed the man into Athens and told officers which way he was going.

