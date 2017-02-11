Warm weather and storms dominate January's weather in Georgia
A couple lies on the bank at Memorial Park in Athens, Ga., Friday, January 27, 2017. Hundreds of homes were damaged, dozens were injured and 17 Georgians were killed in two separate outbreaks, one on Jan. 2 and one from Jan. 21 to 23. While tornadoes can happen at any time of the year, the abnormally warm weather Georgia experience this January - between 3 and 10 degrees warmer than normal - likely helped to fuel the deadly outbreak.
