VIDEO: Sebastian Paragas, Whitehead fifth-grader, is Clarke County spelling champ
Sebastian Paragas, 10, a fifth-grader at Whitehead Elementary School in Athens, poses for a photo with his first place trophy from the Clarke County spelling bee. Paragas' favorite word to spell is bubbles "because you can't say it without giggling."
