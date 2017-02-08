UGA student robbed and assaulted in a...

UGA student robbed and assaulted in apartment near downtown Athens

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A University of Georgia student Tuesday night reportedly was assaulted and robbed inside her apartment on the fringe of downtown Athens by a man who was running from the police. The student and a roommate were on a couch watching TV at Whistlebury Condominiums at about 10 p.m. when 22-year-old Randy Lee Daniel barged into the home and demanded a phone, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Wednesday by the Athens Banner-Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC