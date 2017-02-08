UGA student robbed and assaulted in apartment near downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student Tuesday night reportedly was assaulted and robbed inside her apartment on the fringe of downtown Athens by a man who was running from the police. The student and a roommate were on a couch watching TV at Whistlebury Condominiums at about 10 p.m. when 22-year-old Randy Lee Daniel barged into the home and demanded a phone, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Wednesday by the Athens Banner-Herald.

