UGA historian James Cobb, novelist Eugenia Price, poets Alfred Corn...

Historian James Cobb of Athens will be among four inductees into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame this year, along with two poets and the late Eugenia Price, who wrote historical novels based on Georgia coastal islands history. Cobb, Price and poets Alfred Corn and Kevin Young will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a November ceremony, according to an announcement from the University of Georgia Libraries, which established the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in 2000.

