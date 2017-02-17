Ticket to Ride for Firefly Trail set for March 25
A file photo shows riders preparing for the 2015 Ticket to Ride, a fundraising initiative of Firefly Trail Inc. in support of the development of a 39-mile multi-use rail-trail between Athens and the Greene County town of Union Point. Currently, three miles of the trail are under construction or in the planning stage.
