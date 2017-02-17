The US Department of Justice said Kam...

The US Department of Justice said Kamen had lived in Athens, Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Professor Henry Kamen, a renowned expert on Spanish history, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the offence dating back to 2014. According to court documents, the widely published author, who currently lives in Barcelona, possessed pornographic images of children under 12. The US Department of Justice said in a statement: "A federal grand jury indicted Henry Kamen for possession of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC