Teen distracted by music on phone causes accident on perimeter
An Athens teenager was cited Wednesday afternoon after his car collided with three others on the Athens Perimeter because his attention was diverted to changing music he was listening to on his phone, Athens-Clarke County police said. The 17-year-old was driving in the right lane near the North Chase Street exit at about 4:50 p.m. when the driver's side of his car struck the passenger sides of the other vehicles, according to police.
