Suspicious car at Athens condo leads to cocaine seizure

13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An Athens-Clarke police officer found a man with cocaine shortly before midnight Tuesday after responding to a report of a suspicious car parked inside the Whistleberry Condo complex on North Avenue. The officer encountered Morris Benjamin Bullock, 44, of Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, inside a BMW and Bullock explained he pulled over to read e-mails, according to the report.

