Sunday morning altercation leads to Athens man's arrest

Keyron Lenor Pass, 24, of Nellie B Avenue was arrested Sunday morning following a verbal altercation with another man in the patio area of Sundown Saloon on Gaines School Road, Athens-Clarke County police said. An off-duty officer who was working a side job there separated the men, but Pass would not calm down and continued to yell obscenities at the other man and seemed prepared to fight, according to police.

