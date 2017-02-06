Sunday morning altercation leads to Athens man's arrest
Keyron Lenor Pass, 24, of Nellie B Avenue was arrested Sunday morning following a verbal altercation with another man in the patio area of Sundown Saloon on Gaines School Road, Athens-Clarke County police said. An off-duty officer who was working a side job there separated the men, but Pass would not calm down and continued to yell obscenities at the other man and seemed prepared to fight, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC