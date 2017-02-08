Smith, Tomporowski: Balance needed for - Crossroads'
In a recent editorial, the Athens Banner-Herald pledged its intent to present views that represent the spectrum of opinion on its editorial pages - and, we assume, elsewhere in the paper. We applaud the paper for understanding how critical that is, particularly now that our president is painting journalists and the media as liars bent on harming his image and also swaying public opinion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC