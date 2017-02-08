Reward offered in east Athens shooting
Athens-Clarke County police announced a cash reward is being offered for information that helps them locate and arrest the suspect in an eastside shooting in which the victim was shot multiple times. Police have searched for 33-year-old Demarquemis Dieon Williams since the shooting last week on Eastwood Court.
Athens Banner-Herald.
