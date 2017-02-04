QuikTrip proposed adjacent to Athens-Clarke rail-trail
Bicyclists get ready for a recent Ticket to Ride benefit for the Firefly Trail, a proposed 39-mile multiple-use paved path along the old Georgia Railroad railbed from Athens to Union Point. An Athens-Clarke County rail-trail that would become part of the Firefly Trail is already under construction, and a proposed QuikTrip convenience store woudl interface with the rail-trail on Oconee Street.
