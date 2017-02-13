Plans for 1190 Prince development aba...

Plans for 1190 Prince development abandoned

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A proposed mixed-use development in the 1100 block of Prince Avenue that would have included this existing Rite-Aid pharmacy has been abandoned after a purchase agreements for six acres across from Piedmont Athens Regional hospital were terminated. A mixed-use development proposed for 1190 Prince Avenue has been shelved, following termination of a purchase contract for the six-acre tract across from Piedmont Athens Regional hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills 20 hr sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC