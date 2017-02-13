Plans for 1190 Prince development abandoned

A proposed mixed-use development in the 1100 block of Prince Avenue that would have included this existing Rite-Aid pharmacy has been abandoned after a purchase agreements for six acres across from Piedmont Athens Regional hospital were terminated. A mixed-use development proposed for 1190 Prince Avenue has been shelved, following termination of a purchase contract for the six-acre tract across from Piedmont Athens Regional hospital.

