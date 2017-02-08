Pickled Peach Pickleball Tournament at Classic Center this weekend
Athens Pickleball player Jim Conglose recently celebrated his 90th birthday playing Piclkeball with Jerry Brinegar and all his other Athens friends. He plays about three times a week at Lay Park and shows no mercy to his younger opponents.
