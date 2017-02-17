PIAF reviewViolin virtuoso brings indie-pop fun to Festival gig

On Friday night, American violin virtuoso turned indie-pop purveyor Kaoru Ishibashi - aka Kishi Bashi - began I Am the Antichrist to You in the wrong key. Given that the track from 2012 debut album 151a builds on string loops to an incredible climax, if he had continued, the 41-year-old's head may have exploded.

