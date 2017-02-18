Once coming to the Classic Center in Athens

Winner of eight 2012 Tony AwardsA including Best Musical and the 2013 Grammy AwardA for "Best Musical Theater Album", "ONCE "is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, "ONCE" tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs.

