O'Connor: Blasingame scholarship will benefit legal profession

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I wish to extend congratulations to Gary B. Blasingame, founding partner of Blasingame, Burch, Garrard &Ashley P.C. in Athens on the establishment of the Gary B. Blasingame Scholarship Fund at the University of Georgia School of Law. Blasingame is well-deserving of this prestigious honor in light of his outstanding representation as a Georgia Law alumnus during his more than 55 years of service to the legal profession.

