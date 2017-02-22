Oconee County High senior Kunho Kim named systemwide Star Student

Students and teachers from five Oconee County high schools gathered Feb. 16 for a breakfast honoring their selections as Star students and teachers at their schools. From left to right, are Jimmy Phillips, Chase Deatrick, Emma Stephens, Abigail Snyder, Scott Thompson, Zida Wang, Kunho Kim, Jacob Forrester, Kevin Yin and Richard Patterson.

