Now playing at movie theaters in the ...

Now playing at movie theaters in the Athens area

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows James Baldwin, center, in "I Am Not Your Negro." A Cure For Wellness: Echoes of Cronenberg, Gilliam, Jeunet and Scorsese may be found in this large-scale thriller from director Gore Verbinski concerning a young business exec who travels to a bizarre medical clinic in the Swiss Alps to investigate the whereabouts of the company's CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC