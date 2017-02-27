No parole for Athens man in brutal sledgehammer attack
An Athens man this month was sentenced to 14 years in prison without the possibility of parole for a brutal attack in which he busted open another man's head with a sledgehammer. After the August 2015 attack on a construction coworker, 36-year-old Byron Terrell Arnold was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder by Athens-Clarke County police who heard witnesses described Arnold as swinging the sledgehammer at the victim's head "as if he were chopping wood."
