No one injured after Athens officer helps end armed standoff at hospital

An off-duty Athens police officer's intervention in an early Sunday armed standoff at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center brought the incident to an end without anyone getting hurt. Sgt. Raymond Von Anderson, a Traffic Unit supervisor, just finished his shift with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and was driving home when he heard a 911 dispatcher issue a call for available officers to respond to the hospital to assist a Madison County sheriff's deputy who was in a confrontation with a man wielding a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.