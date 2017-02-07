New Mix: Future Islands, The Black Angels, Jacaszek, More
It's starting to feel like every show this year is going to have music inspired or shaped in some way by social and political unrest. This week, that means a dark and gritty new cut about greed and corruption from The Black Angels , and singer David Bazan 's uplifting plea for empathy in his new song, "Care."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC