Movies, documentaries at UGA to provide jumping-off points for political discussions

18 hrs ago

The second episode of Cinema Politique, a program which aims to introduce and discuss international and national political developments on the basis of documentaries and movies, will be Wednesday at the University of Georgia. Led by Cas Mudde of the School of Public and International Affairs, and Mary Miller, Peabody Awards Collection archivist with the UGA Libraries, the series will draw largely from the vast Peabody Awards Collection, and will take place once a month.

