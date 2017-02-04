Man bails out of car, eludes Athens p...

Man bails out of car, eludes Athens police after attempted traffic stop

An apparent drug abuser bailed out of a moving car Wednesday night after police tried stopping the vehicle for displaying a tag registered to another vehicle, Athens-Clarke County police said. The traffic stop was attempted at about 9:30 p.m. on Commerce Road, and after the motorist turned onto Old Commerce Road he jumped from the moving car and ran into woods nearby, according to police.

