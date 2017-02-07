Madeleine Peyroux leads the way in this week's roots music round-up

Sage Gateshead's Hall 2 provides the wonderfully intimate setting for the voice of Madeleine Peyroux when she performs her only English show this Friday. Peyroux, who also plays acoustic guitar, brings her road-hardened trio - John Herrington and Barak Mori - for this special show and it is the same format that she used on her current album, Secular Hymns .

