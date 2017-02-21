Leaving hate behind: Ex-extremists quit groups, help others
This undated photo provided by Christian Picciolini shows him at left with Shannon Martinez giving Nazi salutes while both were affiliated with racist skinhead organizations as young people decades ago. Picciolini went on to begin Life After Hate, a nonprofit that works to get people out of extremist groups, and Martinez volunteers by talking to people in an online forum sponsored by the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC