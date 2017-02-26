Jackson-Cone Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kevin Jackson Sr., of Savannah, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Margaret, to Thomas Field Cone, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Amanuel Cone, of Thomasville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Albert Saye, of Athens, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lee Jackson, of Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC