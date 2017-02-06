Human remains found in wooded area in Banks County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported on Monday that human skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Georgia Highway 59 and Highway 63 in Banks County on Sunday. The GBI reported an individual found the remains and contacted the Banks County Sheriff's Office, who requested GBI assistance.
