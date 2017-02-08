Gordy family assembling real estate around The Varsity in Athens
The Varsity, the iconic hot dog emporium at the corner of Broad Street and Milledge Avenue in Athens, has become the subject of rumors as its owners, the Gordy family, have been assembling adjoining real estate. The family is not speakign on the records with the media, but is tlaking with local officials.
