Federal grant funding recommendations reviewed by Athens-Clarke mayor, commission

An Athens-Clarke County Human & Community Development Department plan for distribution of a projected $1.23 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds appears headed for easy approval from Athens-Clarke's mayor and commission. Mayor Nancy Denson and commissioners heard the plan at their non-voting Tuesday work session from department head Deborah Lonon, and raised no questions about the priorities set by department staff in consultation with the 10-member mayor-appointed Vision Committee.

