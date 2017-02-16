Federal grant funding recommendations...

Federal grant funding recommendations reviewed by Athens-Clarke mayor, commission

6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An Athens-Clarke County Human & Community Development Department plan for distribution of a projected $1.23 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds appears headed for easy approval from Athens-Clarke's mayor and commission. Mayor Nancy Denson and commissioners heard the plan at their non-voting Tuesday work session from department head Deborah Lonon, and raised no questions about the priorities set by department staff in consultation with the 10-member mayor-appointed Vision Committee.

