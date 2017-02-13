Father tased, jailed after his violen...

Father tased, jailed after his violent reaction to death of son

ATHENS, GA - A father is facing obstruction charges after struggling to maintain his emotions after finding his son unresponsive on Tuesday. According to the Athens Banner-Herald , Samuel Dennis Weaver was arrested after getting into a skirmish with police officers at the family home in Colbert.

