Envision Athens sessions feature wide-ranging discussions

The dozens of people participating in the latest phase of the Envision Athens long-range planning effort found themselves in a set of wide-ranging conversations Tuesday, considering everything from the difficulty of getting from one place to another in Athens to problems for entrepreneurs looking at Athens as a possible locale for their start-up businesses. There was, however, at least one theme emerging from Tuesday's discussions, the first of two days of meetings at The Classic Center in downtown Athens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.