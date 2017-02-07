Engineering firm recommended for Athe...

Engineering firm recommended for Athens-Clarke bicycle and pedestrian plan

Pedestrians and a bicyclist make their way through downtown Athens recently. A committee working to develop a bicycle and pedestrian master plan for Athens-Clarke County is recommending that the county hire Toole Design Group, a nationwide consulting firm specializing in bicycle and pedestrian planning, to take the lead role in developing the plan.

