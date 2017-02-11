Early morning fire at Bulldog Inn in Athens displaces guests
"We just moved from Illinois and we're staying here because we have an apartment in a week and a half," said Jeffery Knope, who was staying at Bulldog Inn with his wife, who he said was six months pregnant, and son. "I've got seven suitcases in there, all of his toys.
