Drugs found in SUV of man who fled police, Athens officers say
A 46-year-old Atlanta man was arrested Thursday after he ran from police, and drugs and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle at a westside apartment complex, Athens-Clarke County police said. While questioning Derrick Denard Willingham about why he was parked in the Broadacres complex, police said, they could smell green and burnt marijuana.
