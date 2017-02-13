Drugs found in SUV of man who fled po...

Drugs found in SUV of man who fled police, Athens officers say

21 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A 46-year-old Atlanta man was arrested Thursday after he ran from police, and drugs and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle at a westside apartment complex, Athens-Clarke County police said. While questioning Derrick Denard Willingham about why he was parked in the Broadacres complex, police said, they could smell green and burnt marijuana.

