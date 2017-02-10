Congressional staffers face tough crowd in Greensboro

Caroline Keegan, a Ph.D. student at the University of Georgia, speaks about her concerns regarding the Affordable Care Act during a Friday meeting in Greensboro with staff members from the offices of Georgia U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue and Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. Keegan underwent surgery that required her to take medication that cost $5,000 per month but was covered under ACA.

