Concert reviewSimple Minds, B-52s hav...

Concert reviewSimple Minds, B-52s have still got it

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Yahoo!

Stadium rock went intimate in the verdant amphitheatre of King's Park Pioneers Women's Memorial on Thursday as Simple Minds showed they've still got it and grey-haired Perth punters partied unashamedly like it was 1985. That was the year of the Glasgow band's two biggest hits - Don't You , from The Breakfast Club soundtrack that made them No.1 stars in the US, and the anthemic Alive and Kicking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan 5 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC