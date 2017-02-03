Concert reviewSimple Minds, B-52s have still got it

Stadium rock went intimate in the verdant amphitheatre of King's Park Pioneers Women's Memorial on Thursday as Simple Minds showed they've still got it and grey-haired Perth punters partied unashamedly like it was 1985. That was the year of the Glasgow band's two biggest hits - Don't You , from The Breakfast Club soundtrack that made them No.1 stars in the US, and the anthemic Alive and Kicking.

