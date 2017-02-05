Clarke school board may seek alternat...

Clarke school board may seek alternative to its alternative school operator, Ombudsman

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Clarke County school board members are seeking more data about the performance of the company it contracts with to run two special schools for students who've been expelled because of serious disciplinary infractions. The board has in the past couple of years heard three reports on how well Tennessee-based Ombudsman is performing, said board member Greg Davis - two from the company, and another from former Clarke County School Superintendent.

