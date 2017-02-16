Banks man arrested after $43,200 wort...

Banks man arrested after $43,200 worth of marijuana seized

Armando Cabrera Quintana of Banks County was arrested following a one-month-long drug investigation involving the Banks County Sheriff's Office, Habersham County Sheriff's Office, Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office , Stockton California Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Narcotics Unit. The ARDEO learned Daniel Quintana of Stockton, CA., shipped nine pounds of high grade marijuana to an address in Habersham County.

