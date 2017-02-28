Authorities arrest Athens man, seize drugs and cash from Newton Bridge Road home

Authorities last week made one arrest and seized a large quantity of drugs and cash when conducting a search at a home in the 1700 block of Newton Bridge Road, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Tuesday by the Athens-Banner Herald and OnlineAthens.com. Members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Force and Athens-Clarke County police Crime Suppression unit at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 21 executed a search warrant at the residence and seized several grams of crystal methamphetamine, multiple pills of hydrocodone, clonazepam and methadone, according to the report.

