Authorities arrest Athens man, seize drugs and cash from Newton Bridge Road home
Authorities last week made one arrest and seized a large quantity of drugs and cash when conducting a search at a home in the 1700 block of Newton Bridge Road, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Tuesday by the Athens-Banner Herald and OnlineAthens.com. Members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Force and Athens-Clarke County police Crime Suppression unit at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 21 executed a search warrant at the residence and seized several grams of crystal methamphetamine, multiple pills of hydrocodone, clonazepam and methadone, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC