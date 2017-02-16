Athens woman's lifelong friend pulls gun on her
A Cross Creek Drive resident reported a lifelong friend pulled a gun on her Tuesday night because of a dispute that began when the victim found the suspect in possession of her cousin's identification, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim told police she and the suspect grew up together, and last weekend she was at the other woman's home in Jefferson babysitting when she came across her cousin's ID, according to police.
