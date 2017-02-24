Athens woman remains in serous condition from Rolling Ridge knife fight, charges still pending
Criminal charges remained pending Friday afternoon as the Athens-Clarke County Police Department continued to investigate a knife fight at a northside apartment complex last week in which two women were injured, one critically. Though initial reports to police by witnesses indicated both women were armed with knives, police plan to charge only the woman who they determine to have been the aggressor in the Feb. 17 altercation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
